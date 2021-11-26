Putin highlights importance of Russia-China cooperation in science

Russian President Vladimir Putin notes the importance of cooperation between Russia and China in scientific, technical, and innovation spheres within the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the two states, TASS reported.

In his congratulations to the participants and guests of the closing ceremony of the years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical, and innovative cooperation, the head of state expressed confidence that the productive joint work carried out during these events would further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

This large-scale, comprehensive interstate project has fully demonstrated the importance of cooperation in scientific, technical, and innovation spheres within the framework of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction that exist between Russian and the People's Republic of China, the Russian leader's message published on Friday site of the Kremlin.

Putin noted that the main part of the cross-year program was implemented, despite the restrictions due to the pandemic.

The President of Russia noted that within the framework of the years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical and innovative cooperation, more than a thousand events have been held - conferences, forums, seminars, exhibitions, joint scientific and educational programs have been developed, agreements have been signed on the creation of laboratories that will conduct research in the field of mathematics, chemistry, oceanology, and innovative materials.