Peskov: Putin-Aliyev talks underway in Sochi

The talks between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have begun in Sochi, Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.
“The personal talks between the Presidents of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan is in progress. The meeting of Putin, Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be held after that,” Peskov said.
The Kremlin’s spokesperson stated that Putin will hold personal talks with Pashinyan after the meeting.