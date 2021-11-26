News
Inecobank introduces BNPL, the latest trend in worldwide shopping, to Armenia
Inecobank introduces BNPL, the latest trend in worldwide shopping, to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Inecobank is launching paylater, bringing the worldwide practice of BNPL (buy now, pay later) to Armenia – enjoy the moment, the payment can wait.

A leader in digital solutions in the banking sector, Inecobank now presents the latest in convenient and trendy services that gives customers financial freedom. From now on, customers have more flexibility when it comes to managing their finances, allowing them to control their resources effectively and shop freely without any wasted effort or time.

paylater is a modern payment option that is today common in many countries around the world. InecoMobile users can now enjoy an expenditure limit of up to 5.000.000 AMD, allowing them to make purchases instantly and pay in installations over 3 or 6 months, with no additional fees. Customers can shop at Inecobank's partner stores and service providers, with offers ranging from tourism to aesthetic medicine and education, from clothing and accessories to car maintenance.

"The goal of paylater is to improve customer experience by making shopping and payments more convenient, so you can have more joyful moments in life," said Levon Rubinyan, Director of Retail Business at Inecobank. paylater is available through the InecoMobile application․ Payments are made with a QR code – just one click, with no need for additional paperwork. Moreover, users can choose whether to pay partially from their own financial resources or to conduct the whole transaction through paylater. This simple, fast, and contactless paylater solution not only provides customers with the freedom and flexibility to shop, it also helps businesses stay competitive by introducing a new culture of payment acceptance and bringing new customers their way.

"As a leading digital bank, we always aim to create innovative solutions that will be mutually beneficial to both individuals as well as businesses. This is part of the mission of Inecobank – to create opportunities for everyone to make their aspirations come true," stated Aren Naltakyan, the CEO of Inecobank. For more details on paylater, please visit the official website of the bank or use the service directly through InecoMobile.
Հայերեն
