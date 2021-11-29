Aivazovsky's scenic painting sold for $1,015,000

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council declares strict warning against Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan

France's Macron is revaccinated

Scotland reports first cases of Omicron infections

Iran-Turkey high commission to hold session during Erdogan's visit to Tehran

Erdogan says '21st century will be the century of Turkey'

Storm in Istanbul leaves 4 dead

Erdogan says Turkey is ready to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine

Armenian court postpones court hearing over case of Goris mayor and officials until Dec. 27

NEWS.am daily digest: 29.11.21

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly might hold next meeting in Yerevan

Erdogan talks about idea of road leading to Igdir through Armenia

Head of village of Armenia's Syunik Province renounces false testimony given against Goris mayor

Armenia official: New power station will enable reducing electricity prices

Iran FM describes meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart as ‘positive and friendly’

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

Helicopter bursts into flames in Iran

Armenia parliament speaker nominates Russia State Duma chairman’s candidacy to post of CSTO PA head

ARF-D Bureau member states conditions for not allowing emptying of Armenians from Artsakh

Yerevan mayor leaves for Saint Petersburg

Azerbaijan army holds tactical military exercises

Jean-Christophe Buisson: Syunik is Armenia, and Erdogan is a warmonger

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenian National Committee rep Elizabeth Chouldjian on cooperation with Armenia's Ambassador to the US

11 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Former prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President appointed judge of Criminal Court of Appeal

ARF-D Bureau representative: Azerbaijan, Turkey will do everything to bury the Artsakh issue through delimitation

USAID official meets with people displaced from Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Armenia deputy PM, France diplomat discuss Karabakh conflict settlement issue

Armenia ballet dancer wins main prize in Belarus

Demonstration being held in Yerevan

Armenia PM attends opening of new power plant (PHOTOS)

Protest being staged outside court of Armenia’s Goris

Search for remains of fallen soldiers resumes in Karabakh since November 22

Armenia ex-defense minister to remain in custody for another 2 months

Anna Ter-Hovakimyan: “Middle East Classical Music Academy in Dubai helped us successfully organise Academy in Armenia”

189 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

European Parliament official: There are prospects for successful diplomatic solutions, EU will stand with Armenians

Australia parliament to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

US Congressman Schiff says he will not rest until many Armenian captives are returned from Azerbaijan

USSR Marshal Baghramyan monument be unveiled in Russia

WHO: Those who recovered from COVID-19 can catch Omicron variant

Armenia opposition MP: Probability of new aggression by Azerbaijan remains

World oil prices going up

Armenia opposition party to hold urgent press conference

Rolls Royce introduces car worth $28M

Carrot that ‘kills’ Covid

Ebrahim Raisi, Ilham Aliyev hold their first meeting in Ashgabat

Meeting of Erdogan and Aliyev held in Ashgabat

Armenia opposition "5165" movement to not work with Liberation Movement anymore, to act alone and meet with forces

Armenian newspaper: Identities of remains of 11 servicemen transferred to Armenia established

South African doctor states unusual symptoms of new Omicron coronavirus variant

Francis Fukuyama: Ukraine's use of Turkish drones could be a complete game-changer

Tehran, Baku sign agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iranian territory

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker, member of ARF-D holds meeting in Hrazdan city of Kotayk Province

Armenia Parliament Speaker touches upon need for Karabakh conflict settlement at IPU Assembly

Iran President: Any change of political geography of the region will incite further tension

Erdogan declares that so-called 'Zangezur corridor' is 'important'

Pro-government alliance of parties in the lead during parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

Raisi: Cooperation with countries of Asia and the Caucasus is a priority for Iran

Fire breaks out in kindergarten in Armenia's Kartchevan village

Aliyev believes 'Zangezur transport corridor is becoming a reality'

"Arush Arushanyan" Alliance calls on residents of Armenia's Goris to support arrested mayor

Iran declares need to revive natural gas deal with Turkmenistan

Isn't Moscow concerned about Turkey's attempts for control over natural gas route from Turkmenistan to Europe?

Turkey seeks to enhance relations and increase trade with Turkmenistan up to $5 bln

Two Azerbaijani soldiers blow up on mine in Karabakh's occupied Varanda region

Iran FM welcomes holding of trilateral meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Sochi

Iranian and Turkish presidents discuss regional issues

Members of Armenia's Liberation Movement initiative take pilgrimage to Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

New Zealand MP cycles to hospital to give birth

Russians create rock that can track Russia's enemies

25-year-old citizen's suicide attempt prevented at Yerevan bridge

Iran's Raisi to meet with his Turkmen counterpart

409 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Guterres talks Russian role in continuation of contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Cavusoglu and Bayramov discuss situation in Ashgabat region

More than 30 flights delayed or canceled at Moscow airports

Aliyev told Lukashenko over Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders' meeting

Artsakh citizen returning from Azerbaijan is under medical supervision

World Medical Association boss compares new strain of COVID-19 with Ebola

ECHR rules on application of interim measure in respect of 4 Armenian POWs

Armenia PM participates in Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund meeting

Gyumri ex-mayor's son found and apprehended

Russia and China call for peaceful coexistence of countries with different ideologies

517 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Ombudsman rejected after applying to initiate proceedings against Armenia Security Council Secretary

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of one serviceman found in Varanda

Armenia defense minister meets with Karabakh President, situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact discussed

Armenia State Revenue Committee ex-chief appointed Armavir Province governor

Putin to inform Russian Security Council about meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan

Putin: Russia attaches importance to strategic and allied nature of relations with Armenia

Aliyev: A 'thorough and sincere conversation' was held with Putin and Pashinyan

Pashinyan: I affirm Armenia's and its government's willingness to open an era of peace

Meeting of Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan kicks off

Putin gifts Pashinyan and Aliyev olive branches

Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin and Azerbaijan's Aliyev adopt joint statement

Putin: There is an agreement to create mechanisms for demarcation and delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev making joint statement