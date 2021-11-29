Scotland reports first cases of Omicron infections

The new Omicron coronavirus variant is gradually spreading across the UK, and the first six cases were detected in Scotland, Minister of Justice of Scotland Hamza Yusuf declared on Monday.
According to him, all cases of infection were reported in the vicinity of Glasgow. Overall, there are nine cases of infection of the Omicron variant in the UK.
On the backdrop of the situation regarding the Omicron variant, the UK government has declared that each person entering the country needs to get tested for the coronavirus and be self-isolated until he or she receives the results. The UK has included 10 African countries in the so-called red list of high-risk countries, and people coming from those countries will need to observe the isolation rules in special hotels at their expense. Starting from November 30, the mandatory mask-wearing regime will be in effect again in public transport, stores and supermarkets as well.