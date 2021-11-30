News
Armenian analyst: Statement signed on Nov. 26 poses risks to Armenia
Armenian analyst: Statement signed on Nov. 26 poses risks to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The document that Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed on Nov. 26 in Sochi doesn’t state anything about Nagorno-Karabakh, the captives and the guarantees for Armenia’s security, and instead, it states the new prospects for the unblocking of roads, economic cooperation and the opening of an ‘era of peace’. Anzhela Elibegova, a political scientist and Azerbaijani Studies specialist, told this to a press conference Tuesday.

According to her, all this poses threats to Armenia.

Elibegova stated that the document doesn’t mention anything about Armenia’s priorities since, in essence, the Armenian side has agreed with the implementation of the points stated in the November 9, 2020 statement, that is, implementation of the points without the return of captives. “Azerbaijan continues to capture more Armenians since there is no systemic resistance at the state level on the part of Yerevan. Moreover, the November 26 document doesn’t state anything about Baku’s willingness to pull out its troops from Armenia’s territory, there are no guarantees that the troops won’t make new provocations. Against this backdrop, Armenia isn’t making any effort to create punitive mechanisms. Armenia is currently discussing the issue of Syunik Province, but not the Karabakh issue. So, this issue is not on our agenda. This is no longer a priority for Armenia’s incumbent authorities,” Elibegova added.
