Putin hasn't decided if he will run in the 2024 presidential elections

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin says he still hasn’t decided if he will run in the 2024 presidential elections for a new six-year term, Interfax reports.
“According to the Constitution, I am entitled to get elected for a new term. I still haven’t decided if I will run in the elections,” he said during the “Russia is calling” investment forum hosted by VTB Capital.
“However, the existence of that right is already stabilizing the political situation in the country,” Putin added, noting that it’s still early to say who is planning what for the year 2024.