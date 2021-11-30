Armenia citizen commits suicide at Astghik Medical Center in Yerevan

On Nov. 29, a suicide took place in Yerevan. At around 8:50 p.m. the police received an alarm according to which there was a body in the yard of Astghik Medical Center.
According to shamshyan.com, the police found the body of a 50-year-old resident of Ararat Province in the yard. Shamshyan.com also reported that the resident had been undergoing treatment at Astghik Medical Center since Nov. 22.
According to reports, he committed suicide by jumping out the window of the hospital room located on the ninth floor.
Local inquest officers are preparing a report, and by the decision of one of the inquest officers, a forensic medicine expert examination has been designated.