Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh ensure about 150 pilgrims’ safe visit to Amaras Monastery in 1 week

MOSCOW. – The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have ensured the safe visit of about 150 pilgrims to Amaras monastic complex in one week, reported the press service of the Russian defense ministry.
After the end of hostilities as a result of the signing of this ceasefire statement in November 2020, the early medieval Amaras Monastery has ended up very close to the border delimitation line of the two conflicting parties.
Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh ensure, on a regular basis, the safety of pilgrims wishing to visit this Armenian sanctuary.