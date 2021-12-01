4 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – Four more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 394 coronavirus tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which 63 new cases of this disease were confirmed.
At present, 107 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 21 patients are in critical condition while 55 others, including young people—in severe condition.
A total of 23,678 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 3,996 of them have come back positive.