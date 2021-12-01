Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs to meet in Moscow today

A meeting of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan will take place in Moscow Wednesday. Armenpress was informed about this from the office of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan of Armenia.
The tripartite working group was set up to unblock all economic and transport links in the region.
The Armenian delegation headed by deputy PM Grigoryan will be in Moscow, from Wednesday to Friday. In the Russian capital, Grigoryan will attend also the meeting of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the session of the CIS Economic Council, and the Second Eurasian Congress.