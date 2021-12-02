Exchange of fire occurs in area of Karabakh’s Karmir Shuka village

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, an exchange of fire took place about an hour ago in the area of Karmir Shuka village of the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
We were informed that the exchange of fire was started by the Azerbaijani side, to which the Armenian side responded.
The shots were fired with various firearms.
Taghavard village mayor Oleg Harutyunyan told us that no shots were fired in the direction of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard villages.
This exchange of fire is over at this moment.