Armenia Security Council chief on deputy PMs’ Moscow meeting: Agreements not managed to be formulated yet

General agreements are not managed to be formulated yet, but I believe that the work continues, they plan to hold meetings in the near future as well. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, told this to RFE/RL Armenian Service Thursday, referring to Wednesday's Moscow meeting of the trilateral commission of the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, and not issuing a statement about this meeting.

"In general, Armenia has not discussed and will not discuss any issue of corridor logic," he stated.

As for the customs checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Grigoryan said that if Azerbaijan wants to cross into Armenia, it will have to fulfill all the legal requirements of the border checkpoint, and the Armenian side will do the same.

"This is Armenia's approach to unblocking [of regional communications]," he added.

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia said that when the humanitarian issue is mentioned, everyone means the issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, which has not been resolved yet. According to him, we must wait and see how the progress will be in this matter.

Referring to the issue of enclaves, Grigoryan said that first it is necessary to find out whether there are any enclaves.

"All our studies show that there is no question of an enclave on a legal basis. We continue to study this matter," he said.

In connection with the reports on the Azerbaijani armed forces’ withdrawal from the Ishkhanasar sector of Syunik Province of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan noted that the Ministry of Defense of Armenia had provided clarifications on this issue, and he called on local government representatives to take great responsibility when making any security statements.

And to the question whether there was a written petition to the CSTO with a request to take action regarding the border situation in Armenia, Grigoryan said that there was such a petition in May.

"The May petition remains in force, as it is a continuation of that crisis, and the issue has not been resolved. We [i.e., Armenia] continue to discuss with the CSTO, but I believe there is a common approach that this is not a border incident, we continue to expect that they will render assistance so that we will be able to resolve this issue," said Armen Grigoryan.