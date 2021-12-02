Mirzoyan and Blinken discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently in Stockholm, met today with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The two sides noted with satisfaction the current level of political dialogue between Armenia and the United States, the Foreign Ministry's press service reported.
Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction with the US support for democratic development in Armenia, strengthening the capacity of government agencies, the rule of law, and the fight against corruption. Blinken expressed the full support of the American side to the process of democratic reforms in Armenia.
Mirzoyan praised the strong US stance on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. In this context, referring to President Joe Biden's statement on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide last year, Mirzoyan underscored that by doing so the US reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of human rights, values, and humanitarian principles. The sides discussed issues related to international and regional security and stability. Mirzoyan presented to the US Secretary of State the situation resulting from Azerbaijan's invasion of Armenia's sovereign territory and aggression against Armenia's territorial integrity. They both stressed the importance of implementing steps to de-escalate the situation.