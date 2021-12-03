2-day workshop on Inclusive Development kicks off in Armenia

Highlighting the ensuring of the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities and the creation of equal opportunities for them in all domains of public life, a two-day workshop on Inclusive Development kicked off Friday in Armenia.
The workshop is launched by the National Assembly of Armenia—and with the support of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
The speakers’ remarks were followed by panel and then thematic discussions which addressed the provision of social services to persons with disabilities, ensuring their education and employment, as well as information and physical accessibility for them.