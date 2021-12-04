Blinken: NATO does not seek aggression against Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that NATO does not intend to take aggressive action against Russia. He expressed this opinion during the Reuters Next online conference.
“I think the most important thing that President Putin seems to discount or ignore is that NATO is a defensive alliance,” Blinken said, commenting on the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his red lines are the deployment in Ukraine of missile strike systems, hypersonic missiles, and MK-41 launchers.
“The only threat of aggression that currently exists is renewed Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the US Secretary of State added. “That’s what we very much want to make sure doesn’t happen.”
According to Blinken, Moscow's actions have “precipitated NATO shoring up its own defenses.”