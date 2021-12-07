Armenia opposition MP: We are launching legal process of National Assembly speaker's resignation

We are launching the legal process of Alen Simonyan's resignation from the post of the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. Anna Grigoryan, a lawmaker from the opposition “Armenia” Faction, told reporters this on Tuesday in the parliament.

The MP expressed a conviction that the views expressed by Simonyan are at the basis of the policy of the Armenian authorities, and, moreover, they threaten the Armenians who are detained in Azerbaijan.

"Did he provide the servicemen with everything they needed?" Grigoryan asked, referring to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

According to her, only the heads of departments were present at the closed meeting of the representatives of law enforcement agencies, and this was explained by the alleged busy schedule of high-ranking officials.

"Prime Minister Pashinyan, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the director of the NSS [(National Security Service)] should have attended the meeting, but they were not there. However, the ‘busy schedule’ did not prevent Pashinyan from meeting—from morning to night—with the representatives of the extra-parliamentary forces. It just shows their attitude to the issue," Grigoryan emphasized.

As reported earlier, a video recording was publicized Tuesday in which parliament speaker Alen Simonyan accuses the Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan of desertion.