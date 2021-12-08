News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Yerevan law enforcement manages to reopen Marshal Baghramyan Avenue
Yerevan law enforcement manages to reopen Marshal Baghramyan Avenue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Yerevan police have managed to reopen Marshal Baghramyan Avenue—in front of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia building—which was closed off for about 30 minutes by the relatives of the missing and captured soldiers.

They have been protesting at the entrance of the NA since the morning and had blocked Derenik Demirchyan Street—at the side entrance to the parliament building.

The protesters demand that either NA speaker Alen Simonyan receive 20 of them or that he personally come down and meet with them.

The NA representatives had said that they could receive on two demonstrators, but the latter had not agreed to that.

At some point, the situation had become tense and the police had started apprehending some protesters.

The demonstrators are protesting the fact that NA speaker Simonyan had called the captive Armenian servicemen "deserters."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM responds to allegations about reaching verbal agreements with enemy
The deputy particularly accused him of...
 Armenia MFA draws OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s attention to UN International Court of Justice orders
The ministry of released a statement Wednesday…
 10 captives who were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan 4 days ago are questioned
The Investigative Committee informed…
 Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan to file two lawsuits against Armenia in 2022
“The first lawsuit will concern the...
 Azerbaijani MFA: Yerevan transmitted mine maps to Azerbaijan 3 days before ICJ's decision
Armenia provided those mine maps to...
 Yerevan police apprehending protesters who are blocking Marshal Baghramyan Avenue
In front of the parliament building…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos