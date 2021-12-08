Yerevan law enforcement manages to reopen Marshal Baghramyan Avenue

Yerevan police have managed to reopen Marshal Baghramyan Avenue—in front of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia building—which was closed off for about 30 minutes by the relatives of the missing and captured soldiers.

They have been protesting at the entrance of the NA since the morning and had blocked Derenik Demirchyan Street—at the side entrance to the parliament building.

The protesters demand that either NA speaker Alen Simonyan receive 20 of them or that he personally come down and meet with them.

The NA representatives had said that they could receive on two demonstrators, but the latter had not agreed to that.

At some point, the situation had become tense and the police had started apprehending some protesters.

The demonstrators are protesting the fact that NA speaker Simonyan had called the captive Armenian servicemen "deserters."