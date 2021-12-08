10 captives who were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan 4 days ago are questioned

The ten captives who were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan on December 4 have been questioned. Vardan Tadevosyan, spokesman for the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He added that an investigation is underway and there are respective data that cannot be made public.
The aforesaid captives who have been returned to Armenia are Narek Yerimyan, Arayik Arakelyan, Serzhik Amirkhanyan, Gevorg Hakobyan, Robert Nalbandyan, Harut Sargsyan, Artyom Manasyan, Erik Avetisyan, Arman Tevosyan, and Tigran Hakobyan.