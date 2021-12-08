News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
10 captives who were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan 4 days ago are questioned
10 captives who were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan 4 days ago are questioned
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The ten captives who were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan on December 4 have been questioned. Vardan Tadevosyan, spokesman for the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that an investigation is underway and there are respective data that cannot be made public.

The aforesaid captives who have been returned to Armenia are Narek Yerimyan, Arayik Arakelyan, Serzhik Amirkhanyan, Gevorg Hakobyan, Robert Nalbandyan, Harut Sargsyan, Artyom Manasyan, Erik Avetisyan, Arman Tevosyan, and Tigran Hakobyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM responds to allegations about reaching verbal agreements with enemy
The deputy particularly accused him of...
 Armenia MFA draws OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s attention to UN International Court of Justice orders
The ministry of released a statement Wednesday…
 Elnur Mammadov: Azerbaijan to file two lawsuits against Armenia in 2022
“The first lawsuit will concern the...
 Azerbaijani MFA: Yerevan transmitted mine maps to Azerbaijan 3 days before ICJ's decision
Armenia provided those mine maps to...
 Yerevan law enforcement manages to reopen Marshal Baghramyan Avenue
But the protest continues in front of the National Assembly building…
 Yerevan police apprehending protesters who are blocking Marshal Baghramyan Avenue
In front of the parliament building…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos