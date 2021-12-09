NEWS.am daily digest: 09.12.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presets the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 09.12.21:
Late Wednesday evening, the units of the Azerbaijani army opened fire in the direction of the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
No one was wounded from the Armenian side.
The MOD of Armenia calls on the Azerbaijanis defense ministry to refrain from provocative actions aimed at aggravating the situation.
The first meeting of the "3+3" cooperation platform on "ensuring peace and stability" in the South Caucasus will be held Friday in Moscow.
According to the Turkish MFA, at the meeting, which will be attended by the deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Iran, Turkey will be represented by deputy FM, Ambassador Sedat Onal.
All the servicemen of the Azerbaijani side who were taken prisoner in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have been returned.
The work on the return of the currently captured Armenian soldiers continues, Rustam Muradov, deputy commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, told TASS.
"The Russian peacekeepers will complete this work," he added.
Private Senik Sahakyan (born in 2003), a serviceman of a military unit located in the southeastern direction in Armenia, received Wednesday a gunshot.
According to preliminary data, it is from a shot fired by a fellow serviceman.
Sahakyan is in critical condition now, the defense ministry reported.
An investigation is underway.
As of Thursday morning, 300 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 341,768 in the country.
Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,747 cases.