Armenia FM, France Secretary of State sign 'Roadmap for Armenian-French Economic Cooperation'

On December 9, the Armenian-French Task Force for Economic Cooperation held its first joint session in Paris, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reports.

At the event, the Armenian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, and the French delegation was headed by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

In his speech, Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to Secretary of State Lemoyne for the cordial reception and for helping organize fruitful discussions and emphasized that it is necessary to make goal-oriented efforts to implement the agreements of the leaderships of both countries for marked intensification of economic ties which will correspond to the level of the special relations between Armenia and France.

During the discussions, both parties attached importance to the diversification of the Armenian-French trade and economic ties, the need to enrich the cooperation with new economic projects and the intensification of reciprocal investments. The interlocutors also mentioned the need for intensification of contacts between French and Armenian business circles, particularly through reciprocal visits of delegations and organizing of economic events. They also highlighted the current activities of the French Development Agency in Armenia and attached importance to the implementation of new programs.

During the session, Minister Mirzoyan and Secetary of State Lemoyne signed the “2021-26 Roadmap for Armenian-French Economic Cooperation”, the main goal of which is to create a strategy for bilateral economic programs and establish the framework for cooperation for the next five years, covering the sectors of infrastructure, urban development, energy, agriculture, tourism, innovation and high technology, as well as healthcare and other prospective sectors.