Biden promises Zelenskyy to punish Russia in case of invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke Thursday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, the White House informed in a statement. The latter continues as follows:
“President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s aggressive actions towards Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of a further military intervention.
He reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners are committed to the principle of “no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine.”
The leaders called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and agreed that diplomacy is the best way to make meaningful progress on conflict resolution.
President Biden underscored the readiness of the United States to engage in support of confidence-building measures to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, in support of the Normandy Format.”