Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with French Development Agency Regional Director

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today received French Development Agency (FDA) Regional Director Rafael Jozan.
The activities being carried out within the scope of the Support to Tax Administration in the Republic of Armenia Program (funded by the French Development Agency and being implemented by Expertise France) were discussed, their importance and the prospects for cooperation were underscored during the meeting.
Badasyan stated that the Committee has always cooperated with international organizations represented in Armenia in the sectors in which there is a need for reforms and innovative approaches. He also attached importance to further cooperation with the FDA in the tax and customs sectors and added that the State Revenue Committee will present the directions for continuing cooperation with the FDA soon.
Rafael Jozan also attached importance to the expansion of cooperation with the State Revenue Committee and expressed satisfaction with the activities being carried out under the current program.