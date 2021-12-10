News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.32
EUR
558.82
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with French Development Agency Regional Director
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with French Development Agency Regional Director
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today received French Development Agency (FDA) Regional Director Rafael Jozan.

The activities being carried out within the scope of the Support to Tax Administration in the Republic of Armenia Program (funded by the French Development Agency and being implemented by Expertise France) were discussed, their importance and the prospects for cooperation were underscored during the meeting.

Badasyan stated that the Committee has always cooperated with international organizations represented in Armenia in the sectors in which there is a need for reforms and innovative approaches. He also attached importance to further cooperation with the FDA in the tax and customs sectors and added that the State Revenue Committee will present the directions for continuing cooperation with the FDA soon.

Rafael Jozan also attached importance to the expansion of cooperation with the State Revenue Committee and expressed satisfaction with the activities being carried out under the current program.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia finance minister receives France Ambassador and French Development Agency Regional Director
The French Ambassador stated that she is...
 Dollar still gaining more value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also followed suit in the country…
 Armenia legislature approves 2022 draft state budget
The opposition factions, however, voted against it…
 ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)
The tour trajectory of the ARARAT Museum is designed in a way that a new emotional experience can be perceived by all five senses...
 Dollar continues to rise steadily in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos