Armenia ex-defense minister on Prosecutor General's Office imposing attachment on his assets

I don’t know about that, I was summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office, but during the four-day sessions in the National Assembly, I called and said I will show up later. This is what leader of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan told reporters in parliament, touching upon the fact that attachment has been imposed on his assets.

Asked if he doesn’t have assets that are illegal, Ohanyan said the following: “I have what I have declared, or what my family has declared. They [the authorities] want to charge me within the scope of all the actions that the shareholding company has taken through the state procedures, but I don’t accept the charge.”

Asked if the attachment is imposed on the declared assets, Ohanyan said he will find out when he shows up to the Prosecutor General’s Office since nothing is stated in the notice.

As reported earlier, the court for cases of civil forfeiture of illegal assets granted the motion of the Prosecutor General’s Office and imposed attachment on the assets of several former high-ranking officials and their persons in kinship. Arrest has been applied as a measure of securing the claim for civil forfeiture of illegal assets.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has particularly explored the lawfulness of the assets of former Minister of Defense, deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction Seyran Ohanyan and his wife Ruzanna Khachatryan, a person associated with him, former head of Serzh Sargsyan’s bodyguards Vachagan Ghazaryan, his wife, daughter and son and petitioned to impose attachment on their assets, and the petition was granted.