Armenia MFA: '3+3' platform needs to refrain from duplicating formats with mandate to settle conflicts

Today, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the first meeting for the formation of a regional advisory platform was held in Moscow and was attended by the representatives of Armenia, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey, at the level of the Deputy Foreign Ministers, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The scopes of possible regional cooperation, including economy, transport, culture and humanitarian issues, were discussed during the meeting.
Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan reaffirmed the Armenian side’s position that the agenda of the regional advisory platform needs to be targeted at the formation of a mutually beneficial and mutually understandable agenda for regional cooperation, refraining from duplicating other international platforms, including formats with the mandate to settle conflicts.
An agreement was reached to continue the consultations, based on the need for respect for and inclusion of the rights of all countries of the region,” the press release reads.