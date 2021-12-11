Jill Biden comments on talks about US President's mental fitness

US first lady Jill Biden has called concerns and questions about President Biden’s mental fitness “ridiculous” as speculation swirls about whether he will seek a second term in 2024 and who will succeed him if he does not, the New York Post reported.
In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that is set to air this weekend, Jill Biden was pressed on a recent poll that shows registered voters split on the question of whether the president is “mentally fit.”
“Quite a few Americans have some questions about the president’s current mental fitness,” CBS correspondent Rita Braver suggested to the first lady.
“I think that’s ridiculous,” Jill Biden responded in a portion of the interview released Thursday.
The Politico/Morning Consult survey highlighted in the interview was conducted last month and found that only 46 percent of respondents agreed with the statement “Joe Biden is mentally fit,” while 48 percent disagreed.
The survey came out just days before the president’s annual physical exam, following which Biden’s physician determined that the president is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”
Biden is the oldest person to ever hold the office of US President, and will be 81 years old on Election Day 2024.
In an additional clip released Friday, the first lady called her husband “an eternal optimist.”
“He keeps working at it. He’s an eternal optimist, and he keeps working, Rita, like almost 24 hours a day, at creating relationships with Republicans as well as Democrats, to push his agenda forward. It’s that important,” she said.