NBC: US holds back additional military aid to Ukraine to avoid tension

The US administration prepared a $200mn package of additional military assistance for Ukraine, but held it back despite appeals from the Kiev authorities, according to NBC News sources, TASS reported.
According to the news outlet, "the administration's delay of the smaller shipment of weapons and military equipment was designed to give more time for diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions." The package "has been on the president’s desk for roughly three to four weeks," one of the sources said. Another source noted, however, that "there are a number of other options on the table for further assistance to Ukraine, including a much larger package of aid."
NBC News added that "although it’s unclear what the proposed $200 million aid package includes, Ukraine has asked for air defense systems, anti-ship missiles, more Javelin anti-tank missiles, electronic jamming gear, radar systems, ammunition, upgraded artillery munitions and medical supplies."
The White House, the US Department of State and the Department of Defense did not respond to a TASS request for comment.