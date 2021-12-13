Russia military doctors provide medical assistance to Karabakh remote village residents

The military doctors of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) carried out a humanitarian and medical campaign in the remote village of Badara in the Askeran region to provide quality medical assistance to the disadvantaged residents, including children, refugees and IDPs, the press service of the Russian defense ministry reported.
"The military doctors provided outpatient and polyclinic assistance to the local population," said Yevgeny Ivanov, a representative the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
These physicians provided medical assistance to more than 60 residents of Badara village.