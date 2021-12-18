News
Expert forecasts inflation rate in Armenia by the end of the year
Expert forecasts inflation rate in Armenia by the end of the year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Economist Vardan Bostanjyan has predicted that inflation could be 11-12%.

He noted that rising inflation is a sign that all other economic indicators that are presented in a positive way are irrelevant.

"The figures announced by the authorities have nothing to do with reality. They just want to describe the sad reality as colorfully as possible," he added.

"If there is uncontrollable or growing inflation in the country, it means that economic issues are either not being resolved or are being resolved poorly," the expert added.

Inflation, according to Bostanjyan, can be curbed through the creation of new, modern jobs, the implementation of economic programs, investment stimulation, and so on. If actions are logical and effective, then they have a positive effect on inflation. "The central bank wants to do everything so that inflation does not stifle the economy, but its tools alone are not enough to solve this problem," he noted. The expert explained that in general, inflation is influenced by both external and internal factors.

"The rise in prices for non-ferrous metals, which depend on international markets, is presented as an achievement," he added.
