Armenia Deputy PM delivers speech at session of Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission in Tbilisi

In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan said the following: “The holding of the 11th session of the Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation at the highest level shows that there is mutual willingness to strengthen and enhance the special and friendly relations between the two countries. The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 had a negative impact on world economy, including the trade and economic relations between Armenia and Georgia, but our countries recorded over 40% growth of trade turnover during 2021 compared with the same period thanks to the anti-epidemic strategy and implemented actions. In regard to the expansion and deepening of economic ties, there is mutual understanding for identifying the unrealized potential and more effective use of the opportunities arising from that.

We attach great importance to the development of transport links and communication routes between the two countries, and there are good results — restoration of regular flights between Armenia and Georgia starting from March 2021, relaunch of the passenger railway starting from June and increase of volumes of overland cargo transportation. We also attach importance to the strengthening and development of regional cooperation. In this regard, there is bilateral interest in ensuring necessary involvement in international transport and communication projects.

One of the key issues on the agenda is cooperation in the energy sector, and the development of the Armenian-Georgian partnership in the areas of digitization, telecommunication, high technologies and cyber security is becoming an imperative as well.

Among the prospective directions for the economies of our countries are tourism and agriculture, and to give a new impulse to the cooperation in these sectors, we are discussing with our Georgian colleagues the course of the current projects and the future-oriented initiatives. Among other important issues are the issues related to environmental protection, employment, society, sport and youth.

Currently, a competitive and developing market economy needs to be based on the potential for science, education and culture.

Armenia and Georgia have several dozens of international treaties, agreements, memoranda and protocols that cover almost all the fields of relations and are regularly expanded and updated.

I believe the agreements to be reached during the session will enrich the agenda of the multisector partnership between Armenia and Georgia with new content and a new vision. I wish all the members of the Commission success and fruitful work.”