Armenia justice minister meets with Iran counterpart

YEREVAN. – The official visit of the Minister of Justice of Armenia, Karen Andreasyan, to Iran started Sunday, as he first to met with the Minister of Justice of Iran, Amir Hossein Rahimi.

The parties discussed a number of matters related to the legal sphere, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the justice ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum of cooperation in human rights, fight against corruption, children's rights, international law, implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and a number of other domains.

In addition, agreements were reached to deepen cooperation—including the setting up of a commission, and the extension of the agreement between Armenia and Iran on legal assistance in civil and criminal matters.

In the evening, an official dinner was given by the Iranian justice minister in honor of the Armenian justice minister.