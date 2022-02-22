News
Iran Supreme Court head expresses satisfaction with Armenia authorities’ efforts to restore regional peace
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The delegation led by the Minister of Justice of Armenia, Karen Andreasyan, met in Iran with the head of the Supreme Court of Iran, Seyyed Ahmad Mortazavi Moghadam, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

Moghadam expressed his satisfaction with the efforts made by the Armenian authorities to restore peace and establish stability in the region. Also, the head of the Supreme Court of Iran presented to the Minister of Justice of Armenia the judicial system of Iran; in particular, the functions of the Supreme Court of Iran.

In his turn, Andreasyan presented the judiciary of Armenia, the functions of its Minister of Justice, the importance of constitutional reform, and the vision of judicial reform to make it more effective—and based on a study of the respective international track-record.

The head of the Supreme Court of Iran, for his part, expressed hope for continued cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
