Ruble collapsed, the Russian stock market collapsed by more than 11%

The ruble exchange rate at the beginning of Thursday morning trading collapsed after the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the decision to launch a special military operation in the Donbass: the dollar jumped above 84 rubles for the first time since January 2016, the euro - above 95 rubles for the first time since December 2014, follows from the data of the Moscow exchanges.

The dollar exchange rate by “tomorrow” settlements at 7.18 Moscow time rises by almost 2.92 rubles, to 84.08 rubles, the euro exchange rate - by 3.54 rubles, to 95.24 rubles.

The Russian stock market collapsed by more than 11% at the start of the morning session on Thursday after the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the decision to launch a special military operation in the Donbass, follows from the dynamics of trading.

The Moscow Exchange on February 24 at 7.52 Moscow time announced the suspension of trading.

As follows from the data on the exchange's website, trading in the ruble, shares and futures has been suspended, the reason being that the quotes "rested" against the boundaries established by the exchange.