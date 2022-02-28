Turkey to use its powers under Montreux Convention to prevent crisis in Ukraine

Turkey will use its powers under the Montreux Convention to prevent an escalation of the crisis, Turkish President Erdogan said this, Anadolu news agency reported.
He said Turkey could not abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine amid the invasion of Ukraine. He added that Ankara would implement the pact on the passage of ships through its straits to prevent escalation.
"We are continuing our multifaceted diplomatic initiatives to ensure peace and stability. We consider Russia's attack on Ukraine unacceptable and appreciate the struggle of the Ukrainian administration and people. We have decided to pursue a path that will prevent escalation. Turkey has fulfilled its obligations within institutions and alliances, especially the UN, NATO and the EU," Erdogan said.
He said Turkey would not compromise on its commitments to its alliances, including NATO, but neither could it abandon "national interests" in its region.
The 1936 Montreux Convention on the Status of the Straits enshrined Turkey's sovereignty over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits. Subject to prior notification to the Turkish authorities, the Black Sea powers could pass their warships of any class through the straits in peacetime. For warships of non-Black Sea powers there are significant restrictions on class and tonnage.
The text of the convention has paragraphs concerning wartime as well. Depending on whether Turkey is a party to the conflict, it has additional powers to regulate passage through the straits. In some circumstances, Ankara can prohibit a country from using the straits if it considers it would compromise security in the region or pose a threat to itself.