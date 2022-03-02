EU bans euro-denominated banknotes in Russia

The European Union has disconnected seven Russian banks from the international interbank system for transferring information and making payments SWIFT, the document published in the EU's official journal informs.
The document says that from 12 March 2022, the provision of specialized financial services, which are used to exchange financial data, by legal entities or organizations listed in the annex is prohibited.
The annex to the ruling lists seven Russian banks: Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Rossiya Bank, Sovcombank, VEB, and VTB.
In addition, such services are prohibited for legal entities established in Russia that are directly or indirectly owned by more than 50 percent of the banks listed in the annex.
In addition, the EU prohibits the sale, supply, transfer or export of euro banknotes to Russia or to any person or entity in Russia, including the Central Bank of Russia.