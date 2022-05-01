Opposition to set up tents at France Square in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

As of now, France Square belongs to the people, as of now, power in Armenia belongs to the people. Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—stat this during the opposition rally Sunday at the aforesaid square.
"We will spend the this day at this square. Soon we will set up tents and appropriate measures so that we can spend the night here. Tomorrow, starting at 8:30[am], we will start large-scale [civil] disobedience acts of protest. Tomorrow as of 8:30[am] we will start the process of depriving them [i.e., the incumbent Armenian authorities] of power. This is not a seizure of power; this is the constitutional right of dignified Armenian citizens to go out to fight and remove the pro-Turkish authorities [from power]—for the sake of Armenia, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], the Armenian people," Saghatelyan added.
He noted that many streets in Armenia will be blocked Monday.
"There should be no traffic in [downtown Yerevan] Kentron community tomorrow. I call on our compatriots, university students to start boycotting of classes, labor strike as of tomorrow," Saghatelyan said.
He announced that the current rally will be stopped until 6:45pm, so that tents and stoves could be set up at France Square.
"Citizens who decide not to stay here today, please be at France Square at 8:15 in the morning," Saghatelyan said.
Minutes later, a scuffle broke out between the police and the rally participants, as the latter had closed off the Moskovyan Street-Mashtots Avenue intersection. The police dispatched a large number of forces there, but the aforementioned intersection remained closed off.