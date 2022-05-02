3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 422,874 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

But no new deaths from COVID-19 were registered, maintaining the respective total at 8,622 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 518 the total respective number so far is 412,003, and the number of people currently being treated is 566—a drop by 515 from the previous day.

And 2,064 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 3,055,957 such tests have been performed to date.