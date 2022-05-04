News
Karabakh President meets with of ‘Free Homeland-UCA’ parliamentary faction members
Karabakh President meets with of 'Free Homeland-UCA' parliamentary faction members
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the "Free Homeland-UCA" parliamentary faction.

The issues on the agenda referred to the internal and external challenges facing Artsakh, the work aimed at state-building, as well as the improvement of the legislative field, the office of the President of Artsakh informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Regarding a number of issues raised during the discussion, President Harutyunyan assured the legislators that the Artsakh government spares no effort to address them on the principle of proportionality.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
