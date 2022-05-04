Karabakh President meets with of ‘Free Homeland-UCA’ parliamentary faction members

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the "Free Homeland-UCA" parliamentary faction.
The issues on the agenda referred to the internal and external challenges facing Artsakh, the work aimed at state-building, as well as the improvement of the legislative field, the office of the President of Artsakh informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Regarding a number of issues raised during the discussion, President Harutyunyan assured the legislators that the Artsakh government spares no effort to address them on the principle of proportionality.