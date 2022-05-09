News
Monday
May 09
News
Holy Etchmiadzin clergy visit Victory Park memorial in Yerevan
Holy Etchmiadzin clergy visit Victory Park memorial in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

ETCHMIADZIN. – On the occasion of the Victory and Peace Day, the congregants of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the clergy of the spiritual leadership of the Armenian Armed Forces on Monday visited the memorial at Victory Park in the capital Yerevan.

After laying flowers at the monument to the Unknown Soldier, they paid their respects to the casualties of the Great Patriotic War and the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, the Mother See informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the clergy prayed for the peace of the souls of these casualties.
This text available in   Հայերեն
