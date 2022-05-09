Azerbaijan continues attempts to appropriate Armenian Dadivank Monastery

The Azerbaijani authorities do not stop trying to appropriate the Armenian Dadivank Monastery in Karvachar.

"Members of the Albanian-Udi religious community visited the Khudavang [(Dadivank)] Monastery in Kalbajar [(Karvachar)]. The members of the religious community performed religious rites in the temple, prayed and lit candles," APA reported.

The visit took place through the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations

The Azerbaijani authorities are attempting to present the ancient Armenian Dadivank Monastery as "Albanian;" thus operating under the scheme, "What cannot be destroyed must be appropriated."