Monday
May 09
Russia envoy to Armenia: Everyone should avoid steps that could aggravate situation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


We proceed from the fact that all the agreements reached must be strictly fulfilled. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told this to reporters Monday—and commenting on the recent Azerbaijani shooting at the Sotk gold mine, as a result of which a mine worker was wounded.

"Everyone should avoid steps that could aggravate the situation, cause a danger of its escalation. Our [i.e., Russia’s] attitude to all such events is conditioned by these approaches. Of course, we are interested in the normal and uninterrupted operation of the mine. It is very important for the Republic of Armenia from a social point of view," the Russian envoy added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
