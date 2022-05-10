Armenia premier heads for Netherlands on official visit

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the Netherlands on an official visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Within the framework of the trip, Pashinyan will have meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Senate speaker Jan Anthonie Bruijn, and House of Representatives speaker Vera Bergkamp, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Pashinyan will meet with members of the foreign relations committees of the two chambers of the Dutch legislature.
In addition, the Armenian PM is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Dutch business community.
Within the framework of the visit, Nikol Pashinyan will attend the official opening of the exhibition entitled "Under the shadow of Ararat: Treasures of Ancient Armenia."
Also, the Armenian premier will tour the Peace Palace and attend, in its garden, in the unveiling of an Armenian cross-stone symbolizing Armenia's contribution to international peace.
Nikol Pashinyan will also visit Clingendael—the Netherlands Institute of International Relations—where he will deliver a lecture entitled "Armenia and the Netherlands: Centuries-old Friendship, 30-year Partnership."