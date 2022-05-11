News
Karabakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved
Karabakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan—but this is not a matter of 10, or even 20 years. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He reminded that Azerbaijan has always had a strong position towards both the Armenians of Artsakh and Russia.

"They [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] comprehend that the Russian peacekeepers are carrying out an important function and mission in the region. As long as there is a Russian peacekeeping mission, there is Artsakh. However, the absorption of Artsakh is a major task for Azerbaijan. How to do it? The shortest way to implement this program is the absence of Russian peacekeepers here. After that there will be a new war, bloodshed, genocide, massacre. In this connection, we have always lauded the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission. We believe that this mission will continue to do everything to maintain stability and peace. Moreover, Russia also bears a historical responsibility for peace and stability in the region," Babayan added.

To note, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov had stated Tuesday that the Russian peacekeepers were temporarily deployed in Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
