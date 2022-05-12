Armenia soldier who died had committed suicide, preliminary data say

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the criminal case launched by the Investigative Committee of Armenia, actions are being carried out to find out the circumstances of the death of Private Argishti Yeghyan, a conscript, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to preliminary data, at around 10:15am on Wednesday, Yeghyan, a serviceman of a military unit, committed suicide at the observation post of the same military unit, by shooting himself in the chest with a rifle.
An investigation is underway.