Finland plans to issue second white paper proposing country's membership in NATO

Finland's government plans to issue a second white paper on Sunday with a proposal for the country to join NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters, CNN reported.

The proposal will then be put to a vote in parliament, with a plenary session scheduled for Monday morning. Haavisto noted that "it is important to have a proper parliamentary debate."

The Ukrainian crisis, he said, has "changed the security landscape in Europe dramatically" as well as public opinion about NATO membership. "For the first time in history, a majority of Finns support NATO membership," he said.

Haavisto said the country is in close contact with the Swedish Foreign Ministry because Sweden is also considering joining NATO. He added that he is in talks with European partners and Britain because the applicant countries are not covered by security guarantees.