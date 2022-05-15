Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our common history

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the opening ceremony of the Riza-Artvin airport in Turkey said that the second Karabakh war is our common, glorious history, Azerbaijani media reported.
“From the first hours until the last day of the war, my brother was with us, the fraternal Turkish people were with us.
The second Karabakh war is our common, glorious history, we put an end to the 30-year occupation.
The words of the esteemed President, my brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “Azerbaijan is not alone, Turkey is with Azerbaijan”, which he uttered on the first day of the war, were a serious signal for many.
Until the last minute of the war, until the Azerbaijani flag was raised in Shusha, Turkey supported us, was our support. The Azerbaijani people will never forget this brotherhood,” Aliyev said.