Scandal brewing in UK over upcoming visit of King of Bahrain

The King of Bahrain is expected to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday after a personal invitation from the Queen, drawing the ire of activists who say the UK is engaging in sportwashing events, buying or sponsoring sports teams, or by participating in the sport itself (ed.), encouraging an increasingly repressive regime in Bahrain, The Guardian reported.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was invited as a guest of the British Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen will have to endure a protest organized by the Campaign Against the Arms Trade, which aims to draw attention to the violation of human rights in Bahrain.

Protesters include exiled activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, whose Bahraini citizenship was revoked after he earlier protested against the King of Bahrain at the Windsor Horse Show and was left stateless as a result.

On Friday, five MPs, including former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and two peers, sent an open letter to the Queen, warning that the King's invitation was a huge error in judgment and sends a devastating message to the victims of this brutal rule.