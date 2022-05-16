Biden sends powerful team to UAE to restore frayed ties

Armenia PM meets Russian President

Bloomberg: Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year

EU FMs to provide Ukraine with additional 500 million euros

Saudi Arabia expects oil production of 13 million barrels per day by 2027

EU and US agree to cooperate to counter interruptions in supply of manufactured goods and food

Oldest woman in the world tells how she managed to live to be 128

Lyon: Karen Khachanov starts with victory

EC clarifies how European companies can pay for Russian gas without violating sanctions

Chelsea consider signing Lewandowski

EU lowers its economic growth forecasts

Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new Prime Minister

Real Madrid offer Mbappe salary of EUR 40 million

Hungary receives no new proposals from EC on embargo on Russian oil imports

NEWS.am digest: Pashinyan arrives at CSTO summit in Moscow, Finland and Sweden to joint NATO

French Prime Minister Jean Castex resigns

Australia to invest over $310 million in creating Boeing combat UAVs

Leaders of Denmark, Iceland and Norway vow to keep Finland and Sweden safe

Azerbaijan conducts UAV drills

Which tea is harmful to human health?

CSTO responds to Armenia PM's criticism

Former Erdogan ally warns of hyperinflation risk in Turkey

Melania Trump hints at her husband's re-nomination for president

Margot Robbie to replace Johnny Depp in new Pirates of the Caribbean

Euractiv: Estonian PM urges to stop calling Putin

Pashinyan slams CSTO member states

Armenian health minister condemns violence against ambulance workers

Some important facts about West Nile virus

Azerbaijani authorities organize tours to occupied Armenian Shushi

Belarus PM to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

Kris Jenner might be Kim Kardashian's Pete Davidson's new manager

India says cryptocurrency threatens to 'dollarize' economy

CSTO declares readiness to establish practical cooperation with NATO

Russian military open humanitarian corridor in Azovstal

Shell filling stations close in Russia

Command-staff exercises to be held in Armenia

Tokayev says situation in Afghanistan threatens stability of CSTO countries

South Korea tries to offer North Korea help to fight COVID-19

Drunk person attacked doctor in Yerevan

Pashinyan: CSTO countries should act as a united front on international platforms

Putin says Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden

CSTO countries leaders adopt several documents following summit in Moscow

Casillas, Raul and Carlos present Real Madrid's new kit

Putin: US biolaboratories in Ukraine were essentially developing biological weapons

Turkey hopes for approval by US Congress of Ankara's request for purchase of F-16s

Turkey to receive first 4 unmanned helicopters within a year

CSTO leaders will adopt a joint statement on military cooperation

Scientists explore benefits of gene therapy for pain relief from spinal cord injuries

Tickets for Armenia vs Ireland on sale

Fellow soldiers of died Armenian serviceman arrested

European gas futures trade slightly below Friday's settlement price

Doctor and ambulance driver attacked in Yerevan

Helicopter crash in South Korea

McDonald's leaves Russian market

Billboard Music Award-2022: Award winners

Swedish delegation to travel to Ankara to discuss NATO bid

Beijing comments on Finland's decision to join NATO

Kevin Spacey's new movie is looking for buyers

Major action of disobedience to be held in Yerevan on Tuesday

Marca։ Real Madrid sign Mbappe

Oil prices are falling

Spanish Super Cup։ Semifinal pairs announced

Armenian police call on citizens to stop car rallies

Tuchel says Chelsea can't compete with Manchester City and Liverpool

Iran hands over map of cooperation in oil and gas industry to Russia

Turkey Grand National Assembly Chairman visits Azerbaijan

Actor Woody Harrelson opens cannabis dispensary

Scientists develop nanobots that help fight bacteria in the wound

Armenia PM arrives in Moscow

Confusion at Eurovision: Georgia does not give highest point to UK

21 protesters apprehended in Yerevan on Monday morning

Genoa drop out of Serie A

Lukashenko heads to Moscow on working visit

Novak Djokovic: I am a Milan fan

Police start arresting participants of Resistance Movement in Yerevan

Mbappe says he almost made his choice

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially married

Resistance Movement holds car rallies in five directions in Yerevan

Christie's sells dinosaur fossils for more than 12 million dollars

Two men accused of smuggling pottery face death penalty in Iraq

Father creates replica of his Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for his son

Chinese meteorologists set world record for height of atmospheric observations

Russian hackers suspected of attacking Eurovision 2022

Bezos slams Biden over inflation in US

Militants attack in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 8 people

Musk accuses Twitter of 'manipulating' users

US intends to remove 5 groups from list of foreign terrorist organizations

Georgian FM to discuss country's prospects for joining EU in Brussels

Armenian opposition's procession finishes

Sweden officially announces its intention to join NATO

Stoltenberg says Turkey made it clear it doesтэе intend to block membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO

What 'harmful' foods are good for health?

Diaspora Armenians join opposition fight

Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan participates in opposition rally (PHOTOS)

Anti-government protests being held in Tunisia

Indonesian president's approval rating hits six-year low

Space Technologies and Armenia: What do we need to do and what do we lack?

Blinken says US will strongly support Sweden or Finland's NATO membership bid

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave for Russia on working visit

Vuсic says Serbia will resist sanctions against Russia