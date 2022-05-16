News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 17
USD
454.99
EUR
474.78
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
454.99
EUR
474.78
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
EU and US agree to cooperate to counter interruptions in supply of manufactured goods and food
EU and US agree to cooperate to counter interruptions in supply of manufactured goods and food
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The EU and the US have agreed to work more closely to counter disruptions in the supply of industrial goods and food caused by the Ukraine crisis, as well as to combat disinformation from Moscow.

Senior EU and US officials gathered in Paris for the second Trade and Technology Council, which was originally seen as a transatlantic counterweight to China, but now with a clear focus on Russia as well.

In a joint statement, the two allies said they would continue to coordinate their actions to mitigate the negative effects of the war in Ukraine.

The European Union and the United States will work to encourage more diversified trade in agricultural commodities and inputs, as well as reduce over-reliance on certain trading partners, to increase the sustainability of global food production.

The parties also agreed to cooperate to reduce dependence on unreliable sources of strategic supplies and jointly mitigate the negative impact of sudden disruptions in the supply of critical materials from Russia.

They will cooperate to diversify the supply chains of rare earth magnets and solar energy production, and will strive to overcome the shortage of semiconductors with greater transparency and an early warning system, and agree to avoid a subsidy race in the chip sector.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU FMs to provide Ukraine with additional 500 million euros
The EU foreign ministers have decided to allocate...
 EU lowers its economic growth forecasts
Russia is the EU's largest supplier of oil, natural gas and coal...
 Resistance Movement representatives stage protest outside office of EU Delegation to Armenia
And with the photos of police officers who used violence against demonstrators…
 EU to propose considering sanctions evasion a crime
The move, officials said, would in turn provide countries with a legal basis...
 Georgia submits second part of questionnaire for EU accession talks
The second part of the questionnaire consisted of 33 chapters and covered 2.3 thousand questions...
 EU considers additional funds for eastern countries for a deal to ban Russian oil
The measures are part of a broader package of new sanctions against Russia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos