Former Spain King Juan Carlos to return to his country after scandal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Spain former King Juan Carlos will return to his country this weekend for the first time since leaving for the United Arab Emirates in August 2020 because of a scandal, Reuters reported.

Juan Carlos, 84, said in March that he was living in the UAE, though he visited Spain often after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors halted a series of investigations into alleged fraud.

Once revered for his role in Spain's transition to democracy, Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 after a series of scandals, including his affair with Danish citizen Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn.

Juan Carlos could face trial in Britain in a harassment case brought against him by his former mistress.

The former king will visit the municipality of Sanxenxo in the northern region of Galicia this weekend to take part in a regatta, Sanhenjo Mayor Telmo Martin told state broadcaster TVE.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
