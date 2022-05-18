Former Spain King Juan Carlos to return to his country after scandal

Spain former King Juan Carlos will return to his country this weekend for the first time since leaving for the United Arab Emirates in August 2020 because of a scandal, Reuters reported.

Juan Carlos, 84, said in March that he was living in the UAE, though he visited Spain often after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors halted a series of investigations into alleged fraud.

Once revered for his role in Spain's transition to democracy, Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 after a series of scandals, including his affair with Danish citizen Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn.

Juan Carlos could face trial in Britain in a harassment case brought against him by his former mistress.

The former king will visit the municipality of Sanxenxo in the northern region of Galicia this weekend to take part in a regatta, Sanhenjo Mayor Telmo Martin told state broadcaster TVE.