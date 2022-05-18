Australia imposes sanctions on some Russian journalists, civil servants and organizations

The Australian authorities imposed sanctions on eight Russian journalists, as well as a number of government officials and organizations, the Australian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
The list of people sanctioned includes Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev, FSB First Deputy Director Sergey Korolyov, RT Managing Director Alexey Nikolov and acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan, according to a document by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).
In addition, restrictions were imposed on the Russian private military company Wagner and two Belarusian enterprises: the manufacturer of tracked vehicles Minotor-Service and OAO KB Radar.
The list of persons who will be affected by anti-Russian sanctions also includes citizens of Ukraine - Verkhovna Rada deputies Taras Kozak and Ilya Kiva.
To date, Australia has imposed restrictions on 812 Russian and Belarusian citizens, including Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, as well as 47 largest enterprises and organizations of the Russian Federation. In addition, the export of weapons and components, raw materials and equipment for oil and gas production, and the import of Russian energy carriers, weapons and components are prohibited.