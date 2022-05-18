Erdogan calls on NATO to respect his security concerns

Turkey calls on NATO allies to respect and support Ankara's concerns about its security, Turkey President Erdogan said.
"Our only expectation from NATO allies is... to first understand our sensitivity, respect and finally support it," the Turkish leader said, speaking at a meeting of the ruling party.
"We always support the alliance, the allied spirit. But we cannot say yes to every proposal, we cannot say yes to an alliance with those countries that support terrorists who threaten Turkey's security," Erdogan added.
He said a visit by delegations from Finland and Sweden to Turkey, scheduled for Monday to discuss NATO membership, makes no sense, it is not necessary. "I have already said that they should not bother. There's no need for that. We won't make the same mistake twice," Erdogan said.